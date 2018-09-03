Tropical Storm Gordon forms near Florida Keys

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The NHC reported the storm has maximum winds of 45 mph.
A tropical storm warning was issued early Monday morning for most of the WAFB viewing area. A flash flood watch is also in effect.
The warning means tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within 36 hours.
Forecasters said a west-northwest to northwest motion is expected over the next 48 hours.
Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to meet of the Unified Command Group (UCG) Monday afternoon in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon. He and other state emergency response officials are scheduled to hold a news conference to inform the public following that meeting.
The news conference is tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
