Tigers looking to travel the Road to Redemption’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has high hopes and a lot of question marks as the team heads into a new season.
The Tigers face four teams in the top 10 this season.
The biggest question this season is the same one that has haunted the Tiger program for the past several seasons.
Will the quarterback be ready for SEC competition?
Enter Joe Burrow from Ohio State.
Burrow beat out Myles Brennan for the starting nod this season and will take the field against the Hurricanes.
Burrow will look to another transfer in the passing game.
Jonathan Giles sat out last season and is now ready to take the field for LSU.
In 2016, the former Texas Tech receiver caught nearly 70 passes for more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The running game and tight end positions are question marks as well for the Tigers due to the loss of Jamal Pettigrew.
Preseason All-Americans, defensive back Greedy Williams and linebacker Devin White, lead a strong defensive squad.
The once slim backfield, led by Williams, is looking like a team strength with the addition of former Stanford and John Curtis standout, Terrence Alexander, and the former NCAA suspended player, Kristian Fulton.
Another Texas Tech transfer, Brian Fehoko, will help anchor a three-deep and talented defensive line.
LSU begins the season at No. 24 and 25, the lowest ranking in nearly 20 years, but a nice spot to start the “Road to Redemption.”
