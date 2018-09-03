Sandbags available ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone #7

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As Invest 91-L continues to head toward the Gulf of Mexico, models suggest that anywhere from 1″ - 3″ of rain could fall in the WAFB viewing area.
As weather conditions continue to evolve, Mayor Broome advises East Baton Rouge Parish citizens, “to maintain a situational awareness as we move through this Labor Day weekend.”
Residents are urged to stay informed, review your emergency plan, update your disaster supply kit, and use the Buddy System to check on neighbors and friends. Remember to include your pets in your disaster plan.
Mayor Broome encourages residents to keep storm drains near you clear of leaves and debris, ensure your gutters are not blocked, and if you have a generator, ensure you have an adequate fuel supply.
As a precautionary measure, City-Parish officials have pre-positioned sand and sandbags at several strategic locations throughout the parish.
Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:
- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Road
- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
- St. George Fire Department Headquarters – 14100 Airline Highway
HOW TO USE YOUR SANDBAGS:
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends building a dike three times as wide at the base as it will be tall.
Filling sandbags usually is a two-person job. One person holds the bag on the ground slightly in front of his or her spread feet and the second shovels the sand into the bag. The bag holder should use gloves to protect his or her hands. Using safety goggles also might be a good idea, especially during dry and windy days.
Here's how to build a dike:
- Place the first layer of bags lengthwise (parallel to the water flow), overlapping the bags so the filled portion of one bag lies on the unfilled portion of the next, with the untied open end facing downstream.
- Offset adjacent rows or layers by one-half bag length to eliminate continuous joints (it’s similar to laying bricks).
- Compact and shape each bag by walking on it. Continue to walk on the bags as you place succeeding layers to eliminate voids and form a tight seal. Five feet of water can exert about 310 pounds of pressure per square foot at the base of a dike.
- Seal the completed dike with a sheet of plastic to improve water tightness. Spread a layer of soil or sand 1 inch deep and about 1 foot wide along the bottom of the dike on the water side. Lay polyethylene plastic sheeting over the loose soil or sand so the bottom extends 1 foot beyond the bottom edge of the dike. Place a row of sandbags on the bottom edge of the plastic to form a watertight seal along the water side. The upper edge of the plastic should extend over the top of the dike. Use sandbags to hold down the top edge of the plastic.
Lay the plastic sheeting very loosely. The water pressure will make the plastic conform easily to the sandbag surface. If the plastic is stretched too tightly, the water could puncture it. Also, avoid puncturing the plastic with sharp objects or by walking on it.
