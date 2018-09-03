Residents urged to put together emergency storm kit

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With a potential tropical cyclone forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico, residents of south Louisiana are urged to have emergency storm kits on hand.
Some of the items recommended by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness include:
Flashlight
Extra batteries
Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)
Battery-powered radio
Battery-powered lantern
First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person
Form of Identification
Canned food and non-electric can opener
Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members
People are also encouraged to have their important papers with them in a portable, waterproof container.
