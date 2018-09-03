Residents urged to put together emergency storm kit

Residents urged to put together emergency storm kit
Here are some of the supplies people are urged to get for an emergency storm kit.
By Josh Auzenne | September 3, 2018 at 3:48 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 3:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With a potential tropical cyclone forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico, residents of south Louisiana are urged to have emergency storm kits on hand.

Some of the items recommended by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness include:

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered lantern

First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person

Form of Identification

Canned food and non-electric can opener

Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Click here for the full list of items

People are also encouraged to have their important papers with them in a portable, waterproof container.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.