LSU RB Nick Brossette named SEC Hardest Working Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU senior running back Nick Brossette entered Sunday’s game against Miami with 306 rushing yards, but when his number was called, he delivered big time.
The Baton Rouge has been named the SEC Hardest Working Player of the Week for his performance against the Hurricanes.
Brossette rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, including a 50-yard run to pay dirt that put the Tigers up 10-3 near the end of the first quarter.
RELATED STORIES:
LSU next gets ready to host Southeastern Louisiana in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.