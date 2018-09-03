FIRST ALERT FORECAST: TS Gordon forms near FL; Watches/Warnings in effect

By Diane Deaton | September 3, 2018 at 11:21 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 1:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On this Labor Day Monday, our forecast headline now includes a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for much of our viewing area. The seventh named storm of the Atlantic season, Tropical Storm Gordon, formed earlier Monday morning.

The disturbance developed a closed surface circulation and a well-defined center, producing heavy rainfall across southern Florida. The NHC has now issued a Hurricane Watch from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border. There is a low-end chance TS Gordon could become a hurricane prior to landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT NOON WEATHER: Watching Tropical Storm Gordon

Otherwise, your forecast is calling for a sun/cloud mix for the rest of the morning. There will be scattered showers by early afternoon, with a 60 percent coverage and a high in the upper 80s prior to the rainfall. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy but a few showers will linger, with a low in the low/mid-70.

Tuesday, the Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. There is also a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeast Louisiana and a portion of southwest Mississippi. Rain/storms are likely, with a high in the mid/upper-80s.

