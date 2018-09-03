FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical storm watches issued as PTC #7 forms in Gulf

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain elevated over the next few days unassociated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. Off and on t-showers will be in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
Invest 91-L has now been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone #7. This designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue tropical watches and warnings for systems that are expected to become depressions or storms soon and will impact land areas in less than 48 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the local area. This means tropical storm conditions will be possible within the next 48 hours.
The forecast track by the National Hurricane Center has PTC 7 strengthening rapidly into a moderate tropical storm as it moves in the general direction of the SE LA coast. A possible landfall looks to occur early Wednesday with winds upwards of 60 mph.
There still remain distinct model differences as it relates to exact track and exact strength. For now, the NHC forecast falls more in line with the European Model.
The general thinking is to prepare for winds of 35-45 mph and rainfall totals of 2-4″. PTC #7 exits the region we should see rain chances come down to end the week heading into next weekend. We could see a cold front move through the area by the beginning of the following work/school week.
