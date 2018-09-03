FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watches/Warnings now in effect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On this Labor Day Monday, our forecast headline now includes a Flash Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning in effect for much of our viewing area in anticipation for what will likely become Tropical Storm Gordon later in the day.
Your forecast is calling for a sun/cloud mix in the morning, with scattered showers by early afternoon. There will be a 60 percent coverage, with a high in the upper 80s prior to the rainfall.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with a few lingering showers and a low in the low/mid-70s. Tuesday, the Tropical Storm Warning will remain in effect, with rain/storms likely and a high in the mid/upper 80s.
Right now, we’re expecting a “low-end” Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall late Tuesday/early Wednesday along the Louisiana/Mississippi border. The models and specifics will continue to be fine-tuned over the course of the next several hours.
