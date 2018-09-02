Suspect sought after argument leads to shooting at Breaux Bridge truck stop

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) - Police in Breaux bridge are on the hunt for a possible gunman Sunday morning.
The Breaux City Police say a man is in serious condition after being shot at a truck stop.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night at the Pilot Truck stop on Rees Street.
Police said the shooting started from a dispute between the man and the suspect. The men do not know each other, police added.
Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect reportedly fled and has not been identified.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call Breaux Bridge police at (337) 332-2186.
