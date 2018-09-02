Report: Baton Rouge man accused of kidnapping woman from New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman after police say he drove her from New Orleans to Baton Rouge against her will.
On Saturday at about 8:05 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery at 720 Government Street.
The officer made contact with the victim who said a man drove her from New Orleans to Baton Rouge against her will, according to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told the officer she and her cousin were partying on Bourbon Street when a man began flirtatiously pursuing her and buying her alcoholic drinks.
She said the man, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Jackson, drove her to an Iberia Bank near Canal Street because he needed to get more money from an ATM. The victim said she felt uncomfortable with Jackson and had her cousin follow behind Jackson’s vehicle.
The victim told police Jackson consistently tried to isolate her and find reasons to make her cousin go away. While at the bank, the victim said the cousin entered Jackson’s car to check on the victim. When the cousin left, Jackson’s demeanor changed, according to the victim.
The arrest report stated Jackson said his debit card went missing and he accused the victim’s cousin of stealing it. The victim said Jackson sped off with her in the vehicle and got onto the interstate.
The victim said she asked Jackson for her to get out of his car while he drove her to Baton Rouge. Jackson told her he was going to return to New Orleans after getting more money in Baton Rouge. The victim said Jackson tried to grope her several times. At one point, Jackson drove in circles at Capitol Park while trying to grope her, according to the victim.
Police reported the victim tried to call her family, but her phone went dead. She said Jackson refused to stop the vehicle . The victim was able to charge her phone using Jackson’s phone charger.
The victim said Jackson tried to take her phone away while she was calling her aunt. She said Jackson accused her of trying to “set him up.”
They fought for the victim’s phone while her aunt was still on the call. The victim’s aunt had told police that the call eventually disconnected.
Jackson then drove the victim to S. 15th Street near the North B1 overpass. The victim said Jackson took something out from under the driver’s seat and said he would kill her. The victim told police she thought it was a gun. He asked her if she had any money, and she said she had $40.
Jackson reportedly said, “(expletive), give me that,” and took the money from her. She said Jackson also kept her phone. Jackson eventually let the victim out of the car and left the area, according to the victim’s account.
A passerby helped the victim get to the location on Government Street where she then called police.
The victim provided photos she had taken of Jackson and his vehicle, a gold Chevrolet Lumina, while they were at the Iberia Bank in New Orleans. Police ran the vehicle’s license plate number and found that the plate was registered to another vehicle. Police went to the address associated with the license plate, where they saw Jackson turning into a complex on Mochican Street.
Police said Jackson was wearing the same clothes as he was wearing in the victim’s photos. Jackson told police the victim gave him money because she felt bad that his debit card went missing. Jackson denied inappropriately touching the victim.
Jackson, at the time, was driving with a suspended license, and that he switched license plates from another vehicle.
Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail and is charged with the following:
- second-degree kidnapping
- sexual battery
- first-degree robbery
- switched license plate
- driving under suspension
