Police investigate homicide after man fatally stabbed in Wilson

WILSON, LA (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Homicide in Wilson that happened late Saturday evening.
Sheriff Jeff Travis says Lonnie Washington, 61, was killed at the Wilson Manor Apartments off of Highway 19. Travis says it appears the cause of death is a stabbing.
There have been no arrests made, but Travis says they do have a suspect.
Washington’s sister says arrangements for his funeral are being made.
“When I heard the news, it just shocked me,” she said. “Lonnie was just a brother that anyone would love to have.”
“He was a beautiful person,” said his friend and neighbor, Veronica Stewman. “He died for nothing.”
This investigation is ongoing.
