One injured, two detained after shooting at Campus Crossings apartments

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A female was injured during a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Campus Crossings apartments on Brightside Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the female was shot in the leg and that the shooting appears to be accidental.
Two individuals connected to the shooting have been detained for questioning.
Th investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
