LSU Tiger Band starts season on right note in NWLA

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - L.S.U. Tiger football is back and fans in Northwest Louisiana are kicking off the season on the right note.
The L.S.U. Tiger Band made a stop in Bossier City ahead of the season opener in Arlington, TX, tomorrow evening.
“We are here because we’re getting ready for our big game tomorrow in Arlington, TX, against Miami,” said Kelvin Jones, assistant director of bands at L.S.U. “What better place to stop than have a rehearsal half way between the two destinations in Bossier City.”
The band practiced a number of songs in the Parkway High School football stadium. The public packed the bleachers, wearing exclusively purple and gold.
“All the kids in the stadium are here, parents are here, families are here, it’s got to be just the best," said Linda Knighton, a Bossier City resident.
Some fans even followed the band from south Louisiana, as they continue their journey west to Dallas. Gwen and Jesse Pitre made the trip from Cow Island, which is south of Lafayette.
“This is probably one of my favorite things when football season starts and the thrill of watching that Tiger Band when they’re practicing and getting ready to perform is awesome,” said Gwen Pitre. “It’s just a feeling you can’t describe unless you’ve been to an L.S.U. home game, it’s a way of life.”
The number 25 L.S.U. Tigers will go head-to-head with the number 8 University of Miami Hurricanes at 6:30 p.m. in AT&T stadium, which is is Arlington, TX.
