LSU fans travel to first game of the season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When you’re a Louisiana State University Tiger and football season rolls around, many jump at the chance to cheer on their favorite college team. “I think it’s just part of us,” says LSU Alumna Ashley Smith. “When you say you bleed purple and gold, you really do.”
That dedication is no different when you have to get up a little early on Saturday morning to catch a flight to LSU’s first game of the season in Arlington, Texas.
“We’re there rain or shine. We support LSU no matter what,” Smith says.
These devoted fans are referred to as Traveling Tigers in LSU’s world.
“My father graduated from LSU, my husband’s father and mother graduated from LSU, so it goes way back from generation to generation,” says Alumna Debbie Brown.
Since the 1980s the LSU Alumni Association has helped thousands of fans follow the team on the road, making sure players have all the support they necessary to bring home the win.
Alumni Engagement and Travel Manager Ali Duplessis says about 400 LSU fans traveled to watch LSU take on The University of Miami.
“Everyone knows what it’s like to be in tiger stadium. There’s no place like it,” Duplessis says. “We want to give that effect in every stadium that we visit because we know it helps our Tigers win.”
Don’t for a second think the cheers and chants stopped at the airport check-in, the fight song made it all the way to take off.
The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday, September 2 at 6:30 p.m.
