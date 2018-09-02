FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet Labor Day weekend will continue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The wet Labor Day holiday weekend will continue.
Off and on showers and t-storms will continue Sunday and again on Monday. Rain chances will be highest Sunday with an 80 percent chance. The rain chance drops to 60 percent on Labor Day. Neither day will be a complete wash out, but expect rain at some point during both days and possibly multiple rounds of showers and storms.
The good news is that severe weather won’t be an issue. A few heavy downpours could lead to some nuisance flooding of poorly drained areas. The most likely time frame for rain appears to be late morning and early afternoon both Sunday and Monday.
The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical wave near the Bahamas. This wave is forecast to move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico sometime Monday. It has the potential of becoming better organized in the Gulf of Mexico.
The European weather model continues to show a tropical storm forming and moving into the local area Wednesday afternoon. The flip side is that the GFS weather model does not show any organization and moves the system inland just to our east.
Rainfall totals are very different between the two reliable weather models. At this time, confidence is low on possible strengthening of the system and the exact track it will take.
Regardless of whether the system becomes organized or not, we are likely to see rain Wednesday and possibly extending into Thursday. After Thursday, rain chances of 50-60 percent will remain in the forecast through next weekend and into the start of the following work / school week.
