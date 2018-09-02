FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical wave heading to Gulf could form into tropical depression

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A decent chance for rain continues in the forecast Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Neither day is expected to be a complete washout.
There will be an 80 percent chance for rain Sunday with off and on showers throughout the day. The best opportunity for rain will come during the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs will only top out in mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times with some gusts in the upper teens. Monday’s rain chance is 70 percent, but like Sunday, rains will be off and on. The best opportunity for rain will once again be during the late morning and early afternoon.
After Monday, our attention turns to a tropical wave currently located between the Bahamas and Cuba. This wave is forecast to move into the Northern Gulf of Mexico where it could possibly develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm. The possibly tropical system is expected to push inland somewhere along the southeast Louisiana or Mississippi coast sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
How much rain the local area receives will be highly dependent on the exact track and structure of the system. For now, the forecast will call for a heavy rain threat Wednesday and Thursday as the system slowly pushes inland.
The European and GFS weather models agree on development this morning as a tropical depression. A few models still develop a tropical storm so we can’t completely rule that out, but this is more than likely a rainmaker more so than a surge and wind maker.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain at 50 to 60 percent to end the week and moving into the start of next week.
