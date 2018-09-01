Week 1 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, August 30 and Friday, August 31, 2018.
Thursday Night Games
Parkview Baptist 21
Catholic 34
==========
Tara 12
Broadmoor 14
==========
Glen Oaks 14
Friendship Capitol 42
==========
Port Barre 0
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 61
==========
Abbeville 39
West St. Mary 30
==========
Northwest 32
Opelousas Catholic 22
==========
Pine 40
Central Catholic 34
==========
New Iberia 21
St. Martinville 38
==========
South Lafourche 0
De La Salle 33
==========
Oberlin 22
Mamou 0
==========
Basile 10
Iota 28
Catholic 34
==========
Tara 12
Broadmoor 14
==========
Glen Oaks 14
Friendship Capitol 42
==========
Port Barre 0
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 61
==========
Abbeville 39
West St. Mary 30
==========
Northwest 32
Opelousas Catholic 22
==========
Pine 40
Central Catholic 34
==========
New Iberia 21
St. Martinville 38
==========
South Lafourche 0
De La Salle 33
==========
Oberlin 22
Mamou 0
==========
Basile 10
Iota 28
Friday Night Games
Riverside 13
Southern Lab 42
==========
Dunham 36
Central 34
==========
Mandeville 17
U-High 46
==========
Walker 35
Dutchtown 18
==========
Lutcher 30
East Ascension 48
==========
McKinley 0
Scotlandville 21
==========
Episcopal 7/OT
St. Michael 14
==========
Baker 48
Northeast 12
==========
Woodlawn 3
Live Oak 28
==========
Brusly 21
Port Allen 13
==========
Kennedy 0
St. Amant 36
==========
East Iberville 24/3OT
Slaughter Community Charter 18
==========
Mentorship Academy 0
Ascension Catholic 66
==========
East Feliciana 6
West Feliciana 23
==========
West St. John 0
St. James 43
==========
Belaire 14
White Castle 0
==========
St. Thomas Aquinas 49
The Church Academy 12
==========
Denham Springs 20
Hammond 7
==========
Avoyelles 0
Livonia 54
==========
Plaquemine 42
East St. John 20
==========
Barbe 49
Ponchatoula 27
==========
Ascension Christian 27
Springfield 56
==========
Zachary 28
Northshore 7
==========
Amite 23
Country Day 24
==========
St. Helena 6
Jewel Sumner 7
==========
Kentwood 27
Loranger 6
==========
Donaldsonville 8
Assumption 14
==========
Madison Prep 33
Salmen 6
==========
Varnado 6
Albany 13
==========
St. John 59
Ridgewood 0
==========
Patterson 28
Franklin 14
==========
Hanson 12
St. Edmund 45
==========
Covington 19
Franklinton 13
==========
E.D. White 21
Central Lafourche 50
==========
Thibodaux 14
Vandebilt 10
==========
Morgan City 7
Berwick 34
==========
Hannan 35
Independence 12
==========
St. Charles 14
Chalmette 7
==========
Bowling Green 28
Silliman 19
==========
Glenbrook 12
Central Private 36
==========
Centreville
Parklane
==========
Oak Forest 22
Simpson 14
==========
Briarfield
Wilkinson County Christian
==========
Acadiana 27
Kaplan 20
==========
Cecilia 9
Comeaux 38
==========
Sam Houston 35
St. Louis 21
==========
St. Thomas More 63
Lafayette 10
==========
Notre Dame 35
LaGrange 14
==========
Carencro
Sulphur
==========
Rayne 16
Welsh 41
==========
Breaux Bridge
Teurlings
==========
Catholic-New Iberia 48
Westgate 21
==========
North Vermilion 40
Beau Chene 7
==========
Eunice
Opelousas
==========
Jennings 21
Church Point 31
==========
Iowa 3
Crowley 14
==========
Pine Prairie 6
Tioga 34
==========
Erath 12
Ascension Episcopal 27
==========
Ville Platte 7
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 20
==========
South Cameron 25
Delcambre 49
==========
Sci Academy 21
Jeanerette 22
==========
Loreauville 6
Vermilion Catholic 45
==========
Gueydan 58
North Central 6
==========
Lakeshore
Fontainebleau
==========
Destrehan 41
Slidell 15
==========
St. Paul’s 30
Karr 33
==========
South Terrebonne 9
H.L. Bourgeois 6
==========
Hahnville 45
West Jefferson 0
==========
Terrebonne
Ellender
==========
Northlake Christian 0
Bogalusa 23
==========
Pope John Paul II 31
Westminster 0
==========
Northwood-Lena 19
Centerville 54
==========
Highland Baptist
Houma Christian
==========
Covenant Christian
Fisher
Southern Lab 42
==========
Dunham 36
Central 34
==========
Mandeville 17
U-High 46
==========
Walker 35
Dutchtown 18
==========
Lutcher 30
East Ascension 48
==========
McKinley 0
Scotlandville 21
==========
Episcopal 7/OT
St. Michael 14
==========
Baker 48
Northeast 12
==========
Woodlawn 3
Live Oak 28
==========
Brusly 21
Port Allen 13
==========
Kennedy 0
St. Amant 36
==========
East Iberville 24/3OT
Slaughter Community Charter 18
==========
Mentorship Academy 0
Ascension Catholic 66
==========
East Feliciana 6
West Feliciana 23
==========
West St. John 0
St. James 43
==========
Belaire 14
White Castle 0
==========
St. Thomas Aquinas 49
The Church Academy 12
==========
Denham Springs 20
Hammond 7
==========
Avoyelles 0
Livonia 54
==========
Plaquemine 42
East St. John 20
==========
Barbe 49
Ponchatoula 27
==========
Ascension Christian 27
Springfield 56
==========
Zachary 28
Northshore 7
==========
Amite 23
Country Day 24
==========
St. Helena 6
Jewel Sumner 7
==========
Kentwood 27
Loranger 6
==========
Donaldsonville 8
Assumption 14
==========
Madison Prep 33
Salmen 6
==========
Varnado 6
Albany 13
==========
St. John 59
Ridgewood 0
==========
Patterson 28
Franklin 14
==========
Hanson 12
St. Edmund 45
==========
Covington 19
Franklinton 13
==========
E.D. White 21
Central Lafourche 50
==========
Thibodaux 14
Vandebilt 10
==========
Morgan City 7
Berwick 34
==========
Hannan 35
Independence 12
==========
St. Charles 14
Chalmette 7
==========
Bowling Green 28
Silliman 19
==========
Glenbrook 12
Central Private 36
==========
Centreville
Parklane
==========
Oak Forest 22
Simpson 14
==========
Briarfield
Wilkinson County Christian
==========
Acadiana 27
Kaplan 20
==========
Cecilia 9
Comeaux 38
==========
Sam Houston 35
St. Louis 21
==========
St. Thomas More 63
Lafayette 10
==========
Notre Dame 35
LaGrange 14
==========
Carencro
Sulphur
==========
Rayne 16
Welsh 41
==========
Breaux Bridge
Teurlings
==========
Catholic-New Iberia 48
Westgate 21
==========
North Vermilion 40
Beau Chene 7
==========
Eunice
Opelousas
==========
Jennings 21
Church Point 31
==========
Iowa 3
Crowley 14
==========
Pine Prairie 6
Tioga 34
==========
Erath 12
Ascension Episcopal 27
==========
Ville Platte 7
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 20
==========
South Cameron 25
Delcambre 49
==========
Sci Academy 21
Jeanerette 22
==========
Loreauville 6
Vermilion Catholic 45
==========
Gueydan 58
North Central 6
==========
Lakeshore
Fontainebleau
==========
Destrehan 41
Slidell 15
==========
St. Paul’s 30
Karr 33
==========
South Terrebonne 9
H.L. Bourgeois 6
==========
Hahnville 45
West Jefferson 0
==========
Terrebonne
Ellender
==========
Northlake Christian 0
Bogalusa 23
==========
Pope John Paul II 31
Westminster 0
==========
Northwood-Lena 19
Centerville 54
==========
Highland Baptist
Houma Christian
==========
Covenant Christian
Fisher
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.