Week 2 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, August 30 and Friday, August 31, 2018.
Walker 27
Broadmoor 6
=====
McKinley 2
Friendship Capitol 12
=====
Slaughter Community Charter 14
Northside 24
=====
Sophie Wright 27
Ascension Catholic 68
=====
Rayne 14
Lake Charles College Prep 17
=====
Sam Houston 47
Cecilia 30
Zachary
Catholic
=====
Southern Lab
U-High
=====
Central
Dutchtown
=====
East Ascension
Parkview Baptist
=====
Dunham
Baker
=====
Hammond
Woodlawn
=====
Madison Prep
Scotlandville
=====
St. Thomas Aquinas
Episcopal
=====
St. James
Lutcher
=====
Denham Springs
Ponchatoula
=====
Helen Cox
St. Amant
=====
Ascension Episcopal
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
=====
Port Allen
Plaquemine
=====
White Castle
Donaldsonville
=====
Loranger
Amite
=====
Livonia
West Feliciana
=====
Jewel Sumner
Kentwood
=====
Riverside
Barbe
=====
St. Charles Catholic
Destrehan
=====
St. Michael
KIPP Renaissance
=====
Northeast
Belaire
=====
Glen Oaks
Tara
=====
Live Oak
Mandeville
=====
East Feliciana
St. Helena
=====
Albany
Independence
=====
Cohen College Prep
Springfield
=====
Brusly
Northlake Christian
=====
Mentorship
North Central
=====
The Church Academy
Covenant Christian
=====
Ben Franklin
Ascension Christian
=====
East Iberville
Hamilton Christian
=====
St. John
Merryville
=====
Opelousas
West St. Mary
=====
Berwick
Northwest
=====
Franklin
North Vermilion
=====
Franklinton
Fontainebleau
=====
East St. John
West Jefferson
=====
South Lafourche
Thibodaux
=====
Assumption
Patterson
=====
Hanson
Morgan City
=====
E.D. White
Erath
=====
Central Catholic
Hannan
=====
West St. John
South Plaquemines
=====
Wayne
Bowling Green
=====
Porter's Chapel Academy
Central Private
=====
Ben's Ford Christian
Centreville
=====
Oak Forest
Silliman
=====
Riverdale
Wilkinson County Christian
=====
Acadiana
Ruston
=====
Comeaux
St. Thomas More
=====
Lafayette
St. Martinville
=====
LaGrange
Teurlings
=====
New Iberia
Carencro
=====
Ouachita
Sulphur
=====
Westgate
Jeanerette
=====
Beau Chene
Port Barre
=====
Breaux Bridge
Notre Dame
=====
Church Point
Abbeville
=====
Crowley
Westlake
=====
Eunice
Jennings
=====
Oakdale
Iota
=====
Mamou
Basile
=====
Pine Prairie
Ville Platte
=====
Welsh
Kaplan
=====
Ellender
Grace King
=====
St. Louis
Catholic-New Iberia
=====
Delcambre
Oberlin
=====
Lafayette Christian
Loreauville
=====
Centerville
Ridgewood
=====
Grand Lake
Gueydan
=====
Vinton
Highland Baptist
=====
Opelousas Catholic
Vermilion Catholic
=====
Holy Cross
Covington
=====
Salmen
Northshore
=====
Slidell
John F. Kennedy
=====
St. Paul’s
Jesuit
=====
H.L. Bourgeois
Vandebilt
=====
Central Lafourche
Carver
=====
Ehret
Hahnville
=====
South Terrebonne
Terrebonne
=====
Bogalusa
Chalmette
=====
Westminster
Houma Christian
=====
Varnado
Pine
