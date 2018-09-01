Week 3 Scores: 2018

Sportsline Scores
By Mykal Vincent | September 14, 2018 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 5:17 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here are the final scores for games played Thursday September 13, and Friday September 14.

Thursday Night Games

Scotlandville 6

Southern Lab 20

KIPP Renaissance 26

Ascension Catholic 56

St. Michael 0

Dunham 48

East Iberville 19

Capitol 36

White Castle 42

Glen Oaks 14

Gueydan 34

South Cameron 0

Friday Night Games

U-High

Catholic

John Curtis

Parkview Baptist

West Feliciana

Live Oak

Madison Prep

Zachary

Catholic-Pointe Coupee

St. John

East Feliciana

Kentwood

Plaquemine

St. Thomas More

Jesuit

Central

Slidell

Walker

Fountainbleau

Denham Springs

Dutchtown

Covington

Baker

McKinley

Country Day

Episcopal

Springfield

Albany

Lutcher

Marksville

St. James

E.D. White

Port Allen

Donaldsonville

Central Private

Centreville

West Jefferson

St. Amant

Broadmoor

Woodlawn

East Ascension

Thibodeaux

Northeast

Livonia

Cohen

The Church Academy

East Feliciana - 16

St. Helena - 37

Belaire

Brusly

Tara

Slaughter Community Charter

Ponchatoula

Loranger

Independence

Jewel Sumner

Amite

McComb, Miss.

Mentorship

Sci Academy

Ascension Christian

Houma Christian

Lafayette

Patterson

West St. Mary

Northwest

Westminster

Hanson

Salmen

Hammond

East St. John

McDonogh 35

Terrebonne

Assumption

Morgan City

North Central

Berwick

South Terrebonne

Franklinton

Bogalusa

Franklin

Lafayette Christian

Wilkinson County, Miss.

St. Charles

Bonnabel

West St. John

Bowling Green

Oak Forest

Archbishop Rummel

Riverside

Silliman

Parklane

St. Helena

Varnado

Catholic - N.I.

St. Thomas Aquinas

Wilkinson County Christian

Claiborne

Carencro

Acadiana

St. Louis

Barbe

St. Martinville

Comeaux

Sam Houston

Iowa

LaGrange

Ferriday

Westgate

New Iberia

Sulphur

Byrd

Lake Charles College Prep

Northside

Rayne

Eunice

Teurlings

Notre Dame

Beau Chene

Pine Prairie

Kinder

Breaux Bridge

Cecilia

Crowley

Opelousas

Vinton

Kaplan

Church Point

St. Edmund

Mamou

Port Barre

Opelousas Catholic

Jeanerette

Abbeville

Vermilion Catholic

Erath

Loreauville

Welsh

Centreville

Delcambre

Highland Baptist

Grand Lake

Iota

Lake Arthur

Ascension Episcopal

North Vermilion

Ville Platte

Washington-Marion

Northshore

Biloxi, Miss.

St. Paul’s

Christian Brothers

Ellender

H.L. Bourgeois

Central Lafourche

South Lafourche

Destrehan

Ehret

Hahnville

Brother Martin

Vandebilt

Shaw

Pope John Paul II

Hannan

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

Basile

Covenant Christian

Hamilton Christian

