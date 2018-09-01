Week 4 Scores: 2018

Week 4 Scores: 2018
Sportsline Scores
By Mykal Vincent | September 21, 2018 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 6:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here are the final scores for games played Thursday September 20, and Friday September 21.

NOTE: Scroll down for additional video clips.

Thursday Night Games

Covenant Christian 28

St. John 21

====

Gueydan 13

Central Catholic 43

====

Delcambre 12

Ascension Episcopal 43

====

Eunice 36

Crowley 32

====

Oakdale 14

Opelousas 48

====

Houma Christian 28

Ben Franklin 15

Friday Night Games

Live Oak

Zachary

====

Scotlandville

Central

====

Port Allen

Dunham

====

Catholic

St. Thomas More

====

U-High

West Feliciana

====

St. Amant

Lutcher

====

Parkview Baptist

Walker

====

West St. John

Plaquemine

====

Cecilia

East Ascension

====

Livonia

McKinley

====

Denham Springs

Belaire

====

Broadmoor

Southern Lab

====

Capitol

East Feliciana

====

Episcopal

Northeast

====

Independence

Amite

====

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

Slaughter Community Charter

====

Glen Oaks

Madison Prep

====

Brusly

Baker

====

St. Charles

Country Day

====

Sci Academy

Dutchtown

====

Ponchatoula

Covington

====

Wossman

St. James

====

Tara

East Iberville

====

John F. Kennedy

Woodlawn

====

Thomas Jefferson

Ascension Catholic

====

Ascension Christian

Westminster

====

Hannan

The Church Academy

====

Northlake Christian

Springfield

====

Franklin Parish

Kentwood

====

Sophie B. Wright

Albany

====

Donaldsonville

Morgan City

====

Lakeshore

Loranger

====

St. Michael

Lakeview

====

White Castle

Lusher

====

Franklin

West St. Mary

====

Slidell

Hammond

====

East St. John

Central Lafourche

====

Jewel Sumner

South Pike, Miss.

====

Tylertown, Miss.

Franklinton

====

Pine

St. Helena

====

Pope John Paul II

St. Thomas Aquinas

====

Patterson

Terrebonne

====

H.L. Bourgeois

Thibodaux

====

Hanson

Vermilion Catholic

====

E.D. White

Assumption

====

Berwick

Newman

====

Bogalusa

Salmen

====

Centreville

Bowling Green

====

Central Private

Amite School

====

Oak Forest

Adams County Christian

====

Brookhaven

Silliman

====

Wilkinson County Christian

Tensas

====

Acadiana

New Iberia

====

Barbe

Lafayette

====

Comeaux

LaGrange

====

Sulphur

Sam Houston

====

Carencro

Ouachita

====

Northside

St. Martinville

====

Erath

Rayne

====

Teurlings

Rummel

====

Capt. Shreve

Westgate

====

Washington-Marion

Beau Chene

====

Abbeville

Breaux Bridge

====

Pine Prairie

Church Point

====

Northwest

Iota

====

Mamou

Port Barre

====

Kaplan

Kinder

====

North Vermilion

Varnado

====

Loreauville

Jeanerette

====

Notre Dame

Catholic - New Iberia

====

Pickering

Ville Platte

====

Highland Baptist

Lafayette Christian

====

Ecole Classique

Centerville

====

Fontainebleau

Mandeville

====

St. Paul’s

Northshore

====

Destrehan

Hahnville

====

South Lafourche

Ellender

====

South Terrebonne

Vandebilt

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.