Week 5 Scores: 2018

Week 5 Scores: 2018
Sportsline Scores
By Mykal Vincent | September 28, 2018 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 6:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here are the final scores for games played Thursday September 28, and Friday September 29.

Thursday Night Games

Parkview Baptist 22

Southern Lab 32

=====

McKinley 0

Cecilia 26

=====

Kentwood 20

Broadmoor 8

=====

East St. John 6

H.L. Bourgeois 7

=====

West St. Mary 44

Delcambre 12

=====

Catholic-New Iberia 63

Jeanerette 6

=====

Vermilion Catholic 34

Centerville 6

Friday Night Games

U-High

Zachary

=====

Denham Springs

Live Oak

=====

Lutcher

Dutchtown

=====

Catholic

Teurlings Catholic

=====

Walker

Scotlandville

=====

Ouachita Parish

Plaquemine

=====

St. James

St. Amant

=====

East Ascension

St. Charles

=====

Adams County Christian

Silliman

=====

Bowling Green

Central Private

=====

Northeast

Port Allen

=====

Capitol

Episcopal

=====

Dunham

Church Academy

=====

Livonia

Donaldsonville

=====

West Feliciana

Brusly

=====

Mentorship

Madison Prep

=====

Baker

Glen Oaks

=====

Belaire

Central

=====

West St. John

White Castle

=====

Houma Christian

East Iberville

=====

Tara

Opelousas

=====

Slaughter Community Charter

Westminster

=====

Woodlawn

St. Martinville

=====

Fisher

Ascension Christian

=====

Mandeville

Ponchatoula

=====

Northlake Christian

Amite

=====

St. Thomas Aquinas

Independence

=====

Sacred Heart - Ville Platte

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

=====

East Feliciana

Jewel Sumner

=====

Sci Academy

Albany

=====

St. Michael

Hannan

=====

Riverside

De La Salle

=====

Springfield

Pine

=====

St. Helena Central

Pope John Paul II

=====

Ascension Catholic

Covenant Christian

=====

St. John

Highland Baptist

=====

St. Thomas More

Franklinton

=====

Westgate

Patterson

=====

Berwick

Ascension Episcopal

=====

Loreauville

Franklin

=====

Central Catholic

Lafayette Christian

=====

Gueydan

Hanson

=====

Hammond

St. Paul’s

=====

Thibodaux

Destrehan

=====

Assumption

South Terrebonne

=====

Morgan City

E.D. White

=====

Loranger

Salmen

=====

South Plaquemines

Bogalusa

=====

Centreville

Brookhaven

=====

Presbyterian Christian

Oak Forest

=====

Wilkinson County Christian

Prentiss

=====

Acadiana

Barbe

=====

Comeaux

Sam Houston

=====

Sulphur

Lafayette

=====

New Iberia

LaGrange

=====

Carencro

McDonogh 35

=====

Northside

Avoyelles

=====

Leesville

Rayne

=====

Vinton

Beau Chene

=====

Breaux Bridge

Natchitoches Central

=====

Church Point

Eunice

=====

Crowley

Northwest

=====

Iota

Mamou

=====

Port Barre

Pine Prairie

=====

Abbeville

Marksville

=====

Notre Dame

Kaplan

=====

Welsh

Erath

=====

North Vermilion

South Beauregard

=====

Ville Platte

Oakdale

=====

Covington

Slidell

=====

Northshore

Fontainebleau

=====

Ellender

Central Lafourche

=====

Hahnville

Terrebonne

=====

Vandebilt Catholic

South Lafourche

