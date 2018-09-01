Week 5 Scores: 2018

ON A MOBILE DEVICE: Swipe right 👆 for more videos
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here are the final scores for games played Thursday September 28, and Friday September 29.
Parkview Baptist 22
Southern Lab 32
McKinley 0
Cecilia 26
Kentwood 20
Broadmoor 8
East St. John 6
H.L. Bourgeois 7
West St. Mary 44
Delcambre 12
Catholic-New Iberia 63
Jeanerette 6
Vermilion Catholic 34
Centerville 6
U-High
Zachary
Denham Springs
Live Oak
Lutcher
Dutchtown
Catholic
Teurlings Catholic
Walker
Scotlandville
Ouachita Parish
Plaquemine
St. James
St. Amant
East Ascension
St. Charles
Adams County Christian
Silliman
Bowling Green
Central Private
Northeast
Port Allen
Capitol
Episcopal
Dunham
Church Academy
Livonia
Donaldsonville
West Feliciana
Brusly
Mentorship
Madison Prep
Baker
Glen Oaks
Belaire
Central
West St. John
White Castle
Houma Christian
East Iberville
Tara
Opelousas
Slaughter Community Charter
Westminster
Woodlawn
St. Martinville
Fisher
Ascension Christian
Mandeville
Ponchatoula
Northlake Christian
Amite
St. Thomas Aquinas
Independence
Sacred Heart - Ville Platte
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
East Feliciana
Jewel Sumner
Sci Academy
Albany
St. Michael
Hannan
Riverside
De La Salle
Springfield
Pine
St. Helena Central
Pope John Paul II
Ascension Catholic
Covenant Christian
St. John
Highland Baptist
St. Thomas More
Franklinton
Westgate
Patterson
Berwick
Ascension Episcopal
Loreauville
Franklin
Central Catholic
Lafayette Christian
Gueydan
Hanson
Hammond
St. Paul’s
Thibodaux
Destrehan
Assumption
South Terrebonne
Morgan City
E.D. White
Loranger
Salmen
South Plaquemines
Bogalusa
Centreville
Brookhaven
Presbyterian Christian
Oak Forest
Wilkinson County Christian
Prentiss
Acadiana
Barbe
Comeaux
Sam Houston
Sulphur
Lafayette
New Iberia
LaGrange
Carencro
McDonogh 35
Northside
Avoyelles
Leesville
Rayne
Vinton
Beau Chene
Breaux Bridge
Natchitoches Central
Church Point
Eunice
Crowley
Northwest
Iota
Mamou
Port Barre
Pine Prairie
Abbeville
Marksville
Notre Dame
Kaplan
Welsh
Erath
North Vermilion
South Beauregard
Ville Platte
Oakdale
Covington
Slidell
Northshore
Fontainebleau
Ellender
Central Lafourche
Hahnville
Terrebonne
Vandebilt Catholic
South Lafourche
