TEN YEARS LATER: A look back at Hurricane Gustav

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saturday, September 1 marks the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Gustav, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever impact Baton Rouge. We took a look back to a few of the people we spoke to while following the storm in 2008.
“The wind was so loud and there was so many trees coming from every which direction," said a resident living in Pollard Estates.
“Now having walked through it and see it the way that it is, it’s breathtaking,” said Shane Doughty, another resident.
On September 1, 2008, Hurricane Gustav devastated Baton Rouge. According to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), more than 800 people were impacted across the state, and the cost of the damage was more than $700 million. A decade later, there are still people feeling the impact of Gustav’s strong winds.
“Four of our oak trees just fell. One landed through the den, so we now had a clear view of the sky,"
Mary Juneau says four trees fell around her house, temporarily trapping her and her family. What’s even scarier is she was nine months pregnant at the time.
“We lost all power for that last week of pregnancy, which you know in Louisiana, it’s extremely hot and difficult, just imagine being nine months pregnant,” said Juneau.
Juneau says having her third child at home wasn’t an option. She was 42 at the time and high risk, requiring a C-section. Her friends, who owned a tree cutting service, came to the rescue. Eight days later, she had her baby boy.
“The biggest excitement was to have our son, Michael. I thought about naming him Gus, still kind of wonder about that. He has a little hurricane personality," she said.
Her story serves as a constant reminder that there is always a ray of sunshine, even after the biggest storms.
