Semi-automatic rifle stolen from unlocked car

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Gonzales detectives are asking for the public’s help after a semi-automatic rifle was stolen after a string of vehicle burglaries.
The Gonzales Police Department said the vehicle burglaries happened in the Kennedy Heights subdivision at South St Helens Way Avenue.
The burglaries happened on Aug. 18 and Aug. 28. A Smith and Wesson, M&P 15, AR15 style semi-automatic rifle was stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
According to the surveillance video, three young males were seen walking and pulling car door handles on South St Helens Way.
Anyone with information about these incidents urged to call Crimes Stoppers or the Gonzales Police department at 225 647-9583.
