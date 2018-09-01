Patriots cut former LSU QB Danny Etling

BOSTON, MA (WAFB) - An 86-yard touchdown in the 4th of four preseason games was not enough to keep former LSU Quarterback Danny Etling on the New England Patriots' main roster.
Mark Daniels, a New England Patriots beat writer for the Providence Journal tweeted Saturday morning that the team had cut Etling, “per source.”
Daniels tweeted out a second time about the cut, saying he expects Etling to end up on the practice squad.
The Patriots drafted Etling in the seventh round out of LSU in April. Etling took just over 20 snaps in the first three preseason games before playing the entire fourth game against the New York Giants. Etling was 18 for 32 passing for 157 yards and an 86-yard touchdown that lit up social media.
