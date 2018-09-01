TPSO employee fired after fight with offender at jail

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been fired after authorities investigated a fight between the employee and an offender.
The Sheriff’s Office said that on August 20, 2018, the jailer, 34-year-old Charles Grimes III, of Ponchatoula, and the offender, 30-year-old Christopher Brewer, of Kentwood, got into the fight.
Authorities reported that Brewer invited Grimes to fight him and Grimes accepted the invitation.
Brewer told detectives he told Grimes, “Why can’t we (expletive) off somewhere, fight, and really fight where nobody can press charges or write us up?”
Brewer also said he shouldn’t have provoked Grimes and that the two had apologized to each other after the fight. During his interview with authorities, Grimes said he acted unprofessionally.
Grimes is no longer employed with TPSO, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said no one was injured during the fight, and bot parties declined file any criminal charges.
The Sheriff’s Office will forward investigative material to the district attorney.
