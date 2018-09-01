FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Prep for rain during Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The theme for the Labor Day holiday weekend looks to be showers and storms. No one particular day will be a complete washout, but rain at some point is pretty much a likelihood.
Rain coverage will reach 70 percent Saturday and Sunday, and 60 percent on Labor Day Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain could lead to some nuisance flooding of poorly drained areas.
After Monday, all eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave currently located near Hispaniola is forecast to track into the extreme Eastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The wave is not expected to become any better organized until it moves into the Gulf. While this wave is in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s possible that tropical development could occur.
Regardless of whether this system develops into a tropical storm, rain chances will be on the rise for mid week. Models are currently split as to development and the National Hurricane Center still has medium chances for tropical development as of their Saturday morning outlook. We still have time to monitor trends with this system so it is nothing to worry about at this point in time.
It does remind us to make sure we have our hurricane kits ready, though, as we are in the peak of hurricane season. Weather models push the tropical system away from us by the end of the week. We should see our local weather return to a more typical late summer pattern with afternoon sct’d t-showers and highs at or near 90°.
