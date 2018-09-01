EBR School Board member steps down as VP after viral video at house party

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The vice president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has stepped down from her position following a viral video in which she appeared to be involved in a physical and verbal dispute with a teenager.
Connie Bernard submitted her letter of resignation Friday, August 31. She will however, remain a member of the school board, but will not be serving as vice president. Her resignation letter reads:
Earlier in August, Bernard entered a neighbor’s home to investigate a party. While inside, she reportedly got into a verbal altercation with someone, who then took her phone, telling her she could have it back if she left the home. A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter, where Bernard could be seen arguing with a teenager and grabbing at his neck area.
After the incident, Bernard released a statement, apologizing to her friends and family for her behavior.
