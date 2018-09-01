EBR School Board member steps down as VP after viral video at house party

Connie Bernard
By Rachael Thomas | August 31, 2018 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 7:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The vice president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has stepped down from her position following a viral video in which she appeared to be involved in a physical and verbal dispute with a teenager.

Connie Bernard submitted her letter of resignation Friday, August 31. She will however, remain a member of the school board, but will not be serving as vice president. Her resignation letter reads:

Honorable David Tatman and School Board Members

Dear David and fellow School Board Members,

Please accept my resignation as Vice President of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve in that capacity with you, and I look forward to continuing to serve with you and other members of the board to further advance educational opportunities for all of our children.

Recently, my husband of 25 years, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and I need to assume responsibly making critical medical decisions and caring for him and our son. We will be traveling to MD Anderson over the weekend and early next week to receive care there.

Our family appreciates the prayers and well-wishes so many have offered.

With kindest regards, I remain

Sincerely yours,

Connie Bernard

Earlier in August, Bernard entered a neighbor’s home to investigate a party. While inside, she reportedly got into a verbal altercation with someone, who then took her phone, telling her she could have it back if she left the home. A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter, where Bernard could be seen arguing with a teenager and grabbing at his neck area.

After the incident, Bernard released a statement, apologizing to her friends and family for her behavior.

