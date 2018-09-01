Co-workers discover they’re father and son

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WEAU/CNN) – Co-workers at a Wisconsin business discovered they're more than just friends on the job – they're actually father and son.
"Growing up, you know, I always knew that I was adopted. It just never crossed my mind that I'd ever find my parents," Nathan Boos said.
Boos went through his life never knowing who his biological parents were.
"I was adopted right at birth," he said. "Right out of Marshfield, where I was born."
Boos' adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were, but because Boos never asked, they never told him – until one day.
"My mom just happened to come by one day and said, 'Well, you're friends with your dad on Facebook,'" Boos said. "She just went on my Facebook and went through my friends list and brought up his picture, and I said, 'Get out of here.'"
It turns out that Boos' biological father, Robert Degaro, has been working at Rock Solid Transport in Chippewa Falls with Boos for the past two years.
"I about fell out of my seat," Boos said.
He decided to contact Degaro about his discovery.
"He messaged me on Facebook one day and asked me if I knew his biological mother, and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's my ex-wife,'" Degaro said.
That's when Degaro realized Boos was his son.
"And I about fell out of my seat. I'm like, 'Oh my God!'" Degaro said.
Degaro, who has two other children with his ex-wife, said the choice to give Boos up for adoption was a difficult one caused by financial stress.
"Back then I wasn't much of a dad," Degaro said. "His biological mom had chosen the adoptive parents – and like he said, because they were somewhat related, distant cousins, I believe – but I didn't know that."
Both men said they're excited to continue growing the friendship they've already developed as fellow truck drivers.
"It's still kind of a shock, and there's days I'm not sure exactly what to say or how to act," Degaro said. "I mean, he is my son, but we didn't have that father-son relationship growing up, you know? And then we became working partners before we knew who we really were."
They both say the discovery has brought them a sense of peace.
"We're just taking it one day at a time, one mile at a time, as we say," Boos said.
