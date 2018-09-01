CBS 60 Minutes to rebroadcast La. congressman Steve Scalise interview Sunday on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rep. Steve Scalise (R.-LA.) , the House Majority Whip who was shot at a Republican Congressional Baseball team practice in June 2017, will be featured in a rebroadcast of a 60 MINUTES interview with Norah O’Donnell. The interview was his first after the shooting.
In the interview, Scalise appears with his wife, Jennifer, to recount the attack and how he survived the life threatening gunshot wound. Scalise suffered a single rifle shot to his left hip, which fractured bones, injured internal organs, and caused severe bleeding. He underwent multiple surgeries.
The shooter was killed by Capitol police officers.
The interview will be broadcast on 60 MINUTES, Sunday, September 2 on the CBS Television Network.
