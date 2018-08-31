Sources: Schedler sex harassment case to be settled out of court

(WAFB) - A tentative out of court settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment lawsuit against former Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, according to two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Neither source would reveal the dollar amount of the proposed settlement.
The tentative agreement, which came after several days of mediation, means the case will likely not go to trial. Some details of the proposed agreement still need to be finalized, one source said, including informing the court that the civil lawsuit against Schedler would be withdrawn.
A female employee who worked in the secretary of state’s office for more than a decade sued Schedler for sexual harassment last February.
The woman accused Schedler of making unwanted sexual advances, keeping watch over her home, and trailing her boyfriend's movements.
Prominent Baton Rouge attorney, Jill Craft, represents the female employee who filed suit.
The woman claims she was retaliated against when she told Schedler she was not interested, Craft said at the time the lawsuit was filed.
She also claims Schedler also ordered secretary of state security personnel to monitor the female employee’s whereabouts.
"The sense that I have from my client is that she had tried to handle what are clearly unwanted attention and affection from this man for years," Craft said last February. Schedler, who resigned from office after the scandal broke earlier this year, denied he sexually harassed the woman and claimed the two had a “consensual sexual relationship.”
“I leave the office with a heavy heart knowing I have disappointed the people in my life who care for me the most,” Schedler said in his resignation letter. "But I have also experienced from them the miraculous power of forgiveness and grace during the twilight of my career, and for that I am grateful.” Craft had no comment when reached by phone Friday. Jacques Berry, a spokesman for the Louisiana Division of Administration, said Friday he had not been informed of any potential settlement in the case.
