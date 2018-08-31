Philanthropists donate $4M to LSU’s opera program, recital hall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Two philanthropists have made a $4 million donation to LSU to improve its opera program and on-campus recital hall, according to the university’s media relations department.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said the gift made by John Turner and Jerry Fischer is the largest in the history of the College of Music and Dramatic Arts.
LSU Opera was established in 1931 as one of the country’s first major collegiate opera programs
Turner and Fischer’s donation will create the John G. Turner and Jerry G. Fischer Center for Opera at LSU. The donation will also allow for the renovation of the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, including the addition of the Paula G. Manship Concert Organ.
Ballard said with the renovation and the concert organ the recital hall will be a “a world-class facility for educating high-level artists who have a global impact.”
Turner, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, and Fischer, an LSU alumnus, have made LSU a philanthropic priority for more than two decades.
Their generosity extends campus-wide, focused on the College of Music & Dramatic Arts and including the LSU AgCenter, College of Art & Design, College of the Coast & Environment, College of Human Sciences & Education, College of Humanities & Social Sciences, Museum of Art, Museum of Natural Science and School of Veterinary Medicine, as well as the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation.
Within the College of Music & Dramatics Arts alone, Turner and Fischer have made gifts to 20 initiatives and created several funds specifically dedicated to the success of LSU Opera: an endowed scholarship through which they have supported more than 50 students, a fellowship, a support fund for productions and a general endowment.
Turner and Fischer have demonstrated their commitment to the fine arts by supporting opera programs worldwide, including the Houston Grand Opera and programs in Santa Fe, New York, Germany and London.
“Turner and Fischer’s generosity will give the College of Music & Dramatic Arts flexibility to respond to LSU artists’ evolving needs by providing unrestricted, endowed support to LSU Opera and renovating the college’s most-used performance space, which hosts more than 300 performances annually,” Ballard said in a statement.
Turner and Fischer’s gift will soon make Paula G. Manship’s vision a reality, by creating a permanent home for the concert organ she helped fund.
Manship donated $1 million to the LSU School of Music for the design, construction and installation of a concert organ.
“Her vision was to offer students a world-class instrument on which to practice and perform,” Ballard said.
