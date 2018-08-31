Minor in Miss. rescued from man allegedly making child pornography

JACKSON, MS (WAFB) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood reports a minor victim was rescued Thursday from the car of man in Southaven who was allegedly making child pornography.
Rudolph Lurding, 56, was arrested in Southaven on a warrant out of Louisiana, which is where his crimes allegedly occurred. Lurding is charged with three counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13 and three counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13. Officials say an investigation into a separate, unrelated child porn case led investigators to Lurding.
Mississippi officials report the child was recovered safely.
Lurding has been booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center. A judge set Lurding’s bond $250,000.
Attorney General Jeff Landry said Lurding has been transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on three counts of production of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13) and three counts of sexual battery (under the age of 13).
The case will be prosecuted in Louisiana’s 21st Judicial District Court.
If convicted, Lurding faces a sentence of up to 372 years. Each sexual battery charge carries a 25 year sentence, and each porn production charge carries 25 to 99 years, according to Louisiana law.
