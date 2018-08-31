Man charged with attempted second-degree murder in Chippewa Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after a shooting on Chippewa Street.
According to his arrest report, police responded to a call about a shooting at 2906 Chippewa Street on August 27. Police said they found the suspect, Kyle Jones, 37, with a gunshot wound in his right arm and left leg. Jones was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Jones and the victim had gotten into a physical fight at the residence earlier that evening. Police said Jones had brandished a gun and threatened to shoot and kill the victim’s nephew.
After the threat, Jones had reportedly left the residence in a silver Hyundai, but returned a few minutes later. Investigators report Jones parked his vehicle across the street from the victim’s residence, got out of the vehicle and started shooting toward the victim.
According to autorities, the victim fired back with a gun while trying to flee the residence. A round of gunshots struck the residence with the homeowner and several others inside at the time.
The victim and his nephew identified Jones as the suspect in a photo lineup. Detective searched Jones' vehicle and found 60 Ecstasy pills and a bag of marijuana.
Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail after he was released from the hospital. In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Jones has been charged with the following:
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
- Possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
- Illegal use of a weapon
- Possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
- Distribution/possession with the intent to distribute
- Illegal carry of weapons
