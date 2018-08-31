Man alleges he was fired for not attending Bible study

ALBANY, OR (KATU/CNN) - The constitution guarantees separation of church and state, but what about church and work?
One Oregon man is suing his former boss for $800,000 after he said he was fired for refusing to go to a Bible study.
Last year, Ryan Coleman said he was out of prison, staying sober and looking for a job. He said he was hired by Joel Dahl, the owner of Dahled Up construction.
“Closer to Halloween, sometime after being hired, he had mentioned to the company that he’s going to start doing a Bible study every week,” Coleman said.
The hourlong classes are held at the Helping Hands Homeless Shelter.
"I went every week reluctantly and very uncomfortable, but I attended,” Coleman said. “I protested every week but I made it. It wasn’t until April of this year where I finally just took a stand. I said, ‘Hey, Joel, I won’t be at Bible study this week.’ And he goes, ‘Ryan, we’ve gone over this. It’s mandatory. I told you that you need to be there. This is how I run my company. If you’re not going to show up to Bible study, I’m going to have to replace you.’ I didn’t go to Bible study that Tuesday and I was fired.”
Coleman and his lawyer at HKM Employment Attorneys in Portland said that's illegal.
"It's religious discrimination. He wrongfully terminated me because of my religious beliefs," Coleman said.
Dahl said Coleman’s account is not accurate.
"Everybody has a cross on their shirt," he said.
“I’ve obtained a lawyer. I don’t know really what to say to it,” Dahl reported. “I don’t agree to everything that’s been said. We’ll be responding to that. What Ryan Coleman believes is his business. I’ve never tried to say you need to believe in God or you have to pray to God.”
Dahl said he paid people to go to Bible study but refused to say if Coleman was required to do so as part of his job.
"That's something that we're going to have to respond to in court," Dahl said.
He said Coleman was not fired for not attending Bible study, and he said he will reveal the real reason he fired Coleman in court.
His lawyer confirmed he expects the case to go to trial.
