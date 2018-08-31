La. governor announces GARVEE bond agreement for major road projects

“The nearly $14 billion backlog of infrastructure projects in our state dictates that we do something both effective and creative in order to meet our needs, and while bonding federal funds for these critical projects was not my administration’s first choice, it is an opportunity for us to move forward. The expedited bond payments of 12 years will best position the state in the future. It also allows DOTD to increase its federal investments in rural Louisiana to a greater amount than we would have had we not used this innovative tool for the projects that are so critical to the state’s economy,” said Edwards.