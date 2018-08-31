La. governor announces GARVEE bond agreement for major road projects

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday the Louisiana Department of Transportation of Development (DOTD) joined the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in signing an agreement in regards to an approved federal bond granted to the state earlier in 2018.
“The nearly $14 billion backlog of infrastructure projects in our state dictates that we do something both effective and creative in order to meet our needs, and while bonding federal funds for these critical projects was not my administration’s first choice, it is an opportunity for us to move forward. The expedited bond payments of 12 years will best position the state in the future. It also allows DOTD to increase its federal investments in rural Louisiana to a greater amount than we would have had we not used this innovative tool for the projects that are so critical to the state’s economy,” said Edwards.
The Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds (GARVEE), worth up to $650 million, will allow the state to perform construction on major infrastructure projects that have yet to be completed due to budgetary constraints. These projects include:
- I-10 reconstruction and widening from the Mississippi River Bridge to the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge
- New interchange on I-10 in Kenner at Loyola Drive to serve the new Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal currently under construction
- Up to 10 percent of project cost for new toll bridges (Belle Chase bridge and tunnel replacement project would be eligible if the funds are necessary)
“Urban capacity projects are unfortunately becoming rare due to their increased costs and funding constraints. The state needs sustainable funding in order to maintain our aging infrastructure, much of which was built over 50 years ago. We must continue to think of innovative ways to secure funding to move forward with not only our infrastructure needs, but also to improve our economy by creating a better quality of life for our citizens and out of state motorists. The GARVEE bonds allow us to build these projects that have been discussed for decades, but have never been constructed because of the lack of resources," said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.
The agreement between DOTD and FHWA, a first for Louisiana, demonstrates the state’s commitment to getting funding for its infrastructure needs, the governor’s office says. “GARVEE bonds are a tool that provide flexibility to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in the delivery of projects in their federal-aid highway program to meet their goals and priorities,” said FHWA Division Administrator Wes Bollinger.
An underwriter for the projects listed above will be selected in September. The projects are expected to receive environmental clearance by the end of the year. DOTD will make a decision on the preferred delivery method for the I-10 widening project once a thorough analysis is completed.
