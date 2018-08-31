THE INVESTIGATORS: Ticketholders want answers after Flambeau Fest organizers appear silent on refunds, upgrades

When the concert was announced last year, it was advertised as somewhat of a replacement for the Bayou Country Super Fest, which has moved to New Orleans. Ascension Parish leaders said then they had entered into a five-year agreement with the festival. Now, without an upgraded ticket or any sign organizers will make it right, Hebert says she wants answers and believes she and the many others who put their trust in Flambeau Fest deserve at least that.