GRAPHIC: Disabled veteran injured in hit and run caught on camera

GARDENA, CA (KCAL/CNN) - A newly-released video shows a driver in California mowing-down a pedestrian and then taking off.
The victim is now talking about what led up to the hit and run.
Some might find the video disturbing.
The security video is being investigated by the Gardena Police Department as "assault with a deadly weapon." The deadly weapon was a car.
"Concrete did it to my skin, took a big chunk out. They said I have whiplash in my neck," said Joshua Byrd, a disabled veteran.
Byrd received five stitches in his chin and has a fractured left wrist and a sore back.
Other than that, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound man is fine.
"I remember back to a YouTube video I watched probably about a couple of months ago about stunt men and how they get hit by cars and stuff like that," Byrd said. "So, all I remember was tuck my body and aim for the windshield and pray for the best."
And that's what he did.
He said he blacked out momentarily then got up and then on the video, you see the same car coming back but only this time Byrd is on the sidewalk and the car goes straight ahead and leaves.
"Luckily the dog scooted off," he said, referring to the mix pit bull he was walking before going to work.
The incident started early Monday morning.
Byrd said there was a man parked in a car who threw trash out in front of the place where he works.
The tree on the video obscures the car but you can see Byrd walking over.
He said he asked the man to pick up his trash.
"He got a little upset saying all types of F-U," Byrd said.
On the video you then see the driver make circles in front of Byrd who's on the sidewalk.
And then you see something thrown at him. He said it was a glass jar full of urine.
And that's when Byrd started chasing after the driver who was headed up the street.
He said he stepped into the street to try to get a picture of the car with a license plate.
And that's when he was mowed down.
"I didn't know he was coming to hit me," Byrd said. "You know if I would hanging out I got way more out the way. I thought he was just going to drive this way."
Gardena police said they don't think they can get a plate off the video.
Also on the video right where Byrd landed after being hit there's a white SUV.
You never see anyone going in or out of that SUV but someone drove away while Byrd was still on the ground.
