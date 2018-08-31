FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances high for Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No surprises today, Friday’s rains started to develop at mid-day and became fairly widespread into the afternoon.
Fortunately, severe t-storms were not an issue, and as has been the case all week long, we expect the rains to slowly subside into the evening followed by a mainly-dry overnight.
Saturday’s daybreak will arrive under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70°s for the Red Stick. Pockets of light fog are also a possibility for the early morning red stick and isolated showers will be popping-up during the early morning hours as well.
Rains are expected to build through the mid-day and afternoon, with rain chances set at 70% for Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80°s.
Expect more of the same for Sunday and Labor Day Monday too.
The good news is that we may avoid the 90°s over the weekend as rain and clouds are likely to keep daytime highs in the 80°s for all three days across the Baton Rouge area.
The Storm Team still does not expect any of the three weekend days to be “all day rains” but the vast majority of WAFBland will get wet each day.
While severe weather is not a serious concern over the three-day holiday, locally heavy downpours are part of the weather formula for the weekend.
Our latest guidance indicates widespread rains of 1 inch to 2 inches for much of the viewing area between now and Monday evening with rain totals running a bit higher closer to the coast. In addition, we expect to see a few localized bullseyes of 3 inches or more for the holiday weekend.
The other big weather story developing for our area is the anticipated arrival of something “tropical“ next week. Both the European ECMWF and American GFS models are keying on a significant rainmaker arriving along central Gulf Coast in a late Tuesday/early Wednesday time frame.
While neither model currently indicates a fully-developed tropical system in the Gulf region, both are showing a “wet” pattern over south Louisiana for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Booth models are currently calling for the WAFB area rain totals in the range of 2 inches to 4 inches or even 5 inches between now and next Friday.
But let’s not let a potential tropical system for next week get in the way of our weekend celebrations! Go ahead and enjoy our “damp” Labor Day Weekend. Make sure that you are ready for an even wetter run of days towards the middle of next week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.