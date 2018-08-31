Expungement event in Baton Rouge planned for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge agencies will host another BREES expungement event Saturday, September 1.
Saturday’s event will be located at City Hall (Room 602 in City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.) from 10 a.m. and to 2 p.m.
The city's parking garages are located at the foot of St. Louis Street. All-day parking is $3.
Officials say BREES can only handle East Baton Rouge convictions, and that expungements are only free if the original conviction was dismissed. For anyone interested in going, but not able to attend, the EBR Clerk of Court handles expungement requests at its downtown offices.
The departments hosting the event are the District Attorney, the Public Defender, the City Prosecutor, and the Clerks of both the 19th JDC and BR City Court.
The program started September 1, 2017, and since then has helped nearly 500 individuals with their expungements, according to an official release.
