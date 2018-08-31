Excitement, mystery & trepidation swirl as LSU season opener approaches

Coach Orgeron and his LSU teammates have praised Burrow for coming in low key and NOT talking. No jokes, no boasting, just busting his butt running sprints during the dog days of summer, hitting the weights, throwing with teammates and digesting as much film as possible. While Orgeron keeps saying he wants the Tigers to be 50/50 offensively when it comes to the run and pass, I have the feeling the Tigers will be putting the ball in the air much more than that. Ensminger, a former LSU quarterback, has said he looks forward to throwing the ball and on more than one occasion has made it clear the strength of the offense is the wide receivers. Will Burrow be hitting highly heralded freshman targets like Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Alexander for big yardage this season? Will Jonathan Giles, who posted over 1,100 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns with Texas Tech in 2016, make an impact in the SEC? What about the latest Jefferson, Justin, who made that one-handed stab and went 90-yards for a score in the Spring Game?