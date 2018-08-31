EBR hopes to get grant to help move prisoners through system faster, more efficiently

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge could be the first area in the state to use a new procedure that helps move prisoners through the system faster. The benefit, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, is a cost savings that could help fund a new prison.
It’s no secret the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison is in desperate need of an upgrade. A media tour a few years ago revealed the deteriorating conditions. Rusted doors, poor ventilation, and an outdated layout make it difficult for guards to keep watch over inmates. To make matters worse, the aging facility is overcrowded.
Moore says part of the reason is those who get arrested who cannot make bail are stuck until they get a court date, and that can take a long time.
“As it is now, if you are arrested, you don’t know that I’m going to accept those charges for a month or two, and then you have to wait to receive another notice to come back to court,” said Moore.
The city-parish is looking at a new way to get inmates processed faster, but that takes money. The parish is a contender for a $2 million McArthur grant, which would help pay for the staff and setup. Moore says it would help reduce the prison population by 20 percent.
“Under the new plan, we would hope to receive general reports within 24 hours and following that, we would make a charging decision within 24 hours and then bring them to an arraignment within 24 hours so that the system would be sped up tremendously,” said Moore.
Moore goes on to say suspects would be given a risk assessment test to help the judge decide whether he or she is a threat to the community. If not, that person would be released with certain conditions. Moore says that frees up room in the old prison, and could save the city-parish some of the $8 million it currently spends housing inmates in other parishes, as well as helping those who really need it.
“Hopefully, we are going to be able to identity those who have mental health issues to get them help to get out of prison, those with drug and alcohol programs, domestic violence problems. What can we ID through risk assessment? What kind of help can we get to them?” Moore said.
East Baton Rouge is one of 11 applicants for the grant. It will be awarded to nine agencies. The DA says he expects to know whether East Baton Rouge is getting the grant in September. If so, the new process will be implemented in January of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.