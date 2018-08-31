Dunham HS kicker with prosthetic legs proving anyone can tackle obstacles

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When life hands one an obstacle, many strive to tackle it.
“I’m just always trying to get better and practice every second,” said senior Dunham High School football player, Evan Light.
“Sometimes, if a ball doesn’t go right, it’s probably because I stepped too far back or a little too close, so that’s why I have to practice every day. I try to get it right every single time,” the football player said.
But what if that so called obstacle was really your main motivator?
18-year-old Evan Light is one of two kickers at Dunham High School.
“If I can get my steps down and do everything right, it can go well every time,” Light said, referring to the technique that goes into kicking a football.
Light also just so happens to have prosthesis. He lost both legs in an accident when he was 5-months-old.
“I can’t really make any excuses for myself,” the teen said. “It’s the only thing I know. I just give my best every time.”
After moving to Baton Rouge earlier this year with his parents, Light decided to challenge himself a little bit. “I just wanted to give it one more shot,” he said.
"We love football. We love LSU sports. We love all sports, but football is big,” said his father, Randy Light.
A kid with many talents, Light has played every sport possible: tennis, soccer, baseball, wrestling, and golf. However, he has never gotten the chance to play football at the high school level, until now.
“I’m grateful that Dunham gave me one more shot,” Light said.
“He’s got a great attitude that I hope is contagious throughout our entire team,” said his coach, Neil Weiner.
Weiner says not only does Light serve as the kicker, he dapples as a wide receiver and outside linebacker. He says the way he moves on the field is inspiring and his spirit, well that’s just a bonus. “He doesn’t want special attention. He doesn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him. He goes full speed every single drill that we do,” Weiner said.
Randy says when his son expressed interest in playing football, he told him to go for it. “If he wants to do something, he does it. We’ve never, ever discouraged him. He competes head up with anybody in any sport. It’s fun to see, but we get used to it. We take it for granted after a while, but he’s my hero.”
Just one game into the season, Light has already left his mark on the field and if he can help encourage someone along with way, he’ll do that too. “People may look at me and feel like, ‘Oh, he can’t do that.’ I just love proving them wrong, showing my abilities, showing that if they can’t do something... I’m out here playing football. I know you can do something,” said Light.
“I always tell him he’s my hero,” his Randy said. "I’ll always think that. He doesn’t realize how much he inspires people because to him, it’s business as usual.”
Light’s coach says that sense of grit and determination to overcome an obstacle is “certainly an inspiration and motivational for me.”
