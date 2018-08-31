Donaldsonville man sentenced to 20 years for robbing convenience store at gunpoint

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A Donaldsonville has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after committing an armed robbery at a convenience store back in 2016.
On August 27, Terrance Richard, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The 23rd Judicial District Court says on December 28, 2016, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in Donaldsonville about the robbery. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the store clerk, who had just gotten off work. He said as he was walking to his car, he saw a black male wearing all black clothing, a red beanie, and a white t-shirt covering his mouth and nose walking around the building.
The man, later identified as Richard, approached the clerk and brandished a semi-automatic handgun at him, demanding he give him all his money. The clerk did not have any money on him at the time, so Richard then ordered the clerk to let him into the store. Richard then pointed the gun at a second employee, demanding they open the register. Richard took $943 from the register and fled the area.
Detectives were able to review surveillance footage from the store and conduct several interviews. They were able to identify Richard as the suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest.
Richard was later arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. When arrested, detectives found clothing consistent with the victim’s description and a small caliber handgun. It should be noted Richard has prior felony convictions for burglary and theft.
After pleading guilty, Richard was sentenced by Judge Thomas Kliebert to 20 years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The sentence will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
