2 Denham Springs officers suspended for 1 day

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Two Denham Springs police officers are serving one-day suspensions for separate matters, according to the mayor of Denham Springs.
Mayor Gerard Landry handed down the discipline on August 31, following closed door meetings with each officer the day before.
Detective Brandon Johnson was disciplined for what Landry called “financial irresponsibility”.
He says Johnson was evicted from his apartment and owed $4,600 in rent.
The other officer, Sgt. Gerald Parker, is suspended for using a racial epithet.
According to Landry, Parker was investigating Johnson when he used the “N-word” and was overheard by another officer.
Landry says Parker was immediately taken off the case he was investigating and replaced by another detective.
