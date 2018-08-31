BRPD: teenage girl shot on Swan Avenue near SU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say a teenage girl was shot late Thursday night near Southern University’s campus.
Officers received a report of a shooting around 10:05 p.m. on August 30, in the 1000 block of Swan Avenue.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the 16-year-old victim was walking along the roadway when she heard between 10 and 12 gunshots.
She was shot once in the hip. McKneely said the victim’s injury was non-life threatening and she did not see who shot her.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
