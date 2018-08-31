Boy battling rare kidney disease asks for birthday cards for 6th birthday

Altavista, VA (WSLS/WWBT) - An Altavista, Virginia, boy is asking people all over the world to send him cards for his birthday.
Almost every day, 5-year-old Karson Taylor runs to check the mail. A sight some family members worried a year ago they might not see.
Karson was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, last year, WSLS reports. He spent his fifth birthday at the hospital in the intensive care unit.
That's when people started sending him cards. Women in his grandmother's book club launched a campaign asking people to send him cards for his 6th birthday next weekend.
“I’m going to go outside and there's a whole stack of cards like this much at the door when I open it...knock me down," Karson said to WSLS.
Karson's grandmother says he's on the path towards needing a transplant, but for now, they're focusing on what makes him happy.
“It perks him up from being the sad little boy laying in the bed like, “I can't move” to “Oh my gosh, these people are with me," Karson’s grandmother Kim Taylor said.
According to WSLS, he's already received cards from Arizona, California, and even from as far as Japan and Australia.
Karson's birthday is next Friday, on Sept. 7.
If you would like to send him a card, you can send them here: 1 Sourwood Lane, Altavista, Virginia 24517
