Zachary man arrested on 200 counts of child pornography

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - A Zachary man has been arrested for allegedly possessing 200 images child pornography after a three-month-long investigation by the Louisiana State Police.
The state police’s Special Victims Unit began an undercover investigation in May to combat the sharing of child pornography online.
Trooper Bryan Lee said detectives downloaded files containing child pornography from Devan Othmer, 24, during the investigation.
Investigators seized numerous electronic devices on August 7 while serving a search warrant at Othmer’s home.
Lee said detectives learned through a forensic examination of the seized devices that they contaminated 200 images on child pornography.
Othmer was arrested on August 30 and booked into the East Baton Rogue Parish Jail for 200 counts of possession of child pornography.
