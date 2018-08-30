WANTED: Man accused of shooting pair after losing money in dice game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are hoping the public can help them find a man accused of shooting two people.
Devonte Ennis, 22, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
He is 5-foot-4 and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported the shooting happened on Shelley Street on August 14.
According to police, officers found the two gunshot victims in the street. Both survived the attack.
Detectives said they learned Ennis and the two victims were “shooting dice." They added Ennis pulled out a handgun after losing his money.
Investigators reported Ennis demanded his money back and then started firing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to visit www.crimestoppersbr.com.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.