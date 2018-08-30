2 wanted for allegedly kidnapping victims, robbing them at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively trying to identify two people accused of kidnapping two victims and robbing them at gunpoint.
Police say the incident happened on August 22 around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station in the 7800 block of Scenic Highway. The two people reportedly forced the victims to drive them to a nearby street, where they robbed them of their personal belongings, police say. The two wanted people then fled the scene on foot before police were able to get there.
Anyone with information should contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
