St. James Parish employee arrested for cruelty to animals

By Wes Muller | August 30, 2018 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:02 PM

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a parish employee Thursday, August 30 on a felony cruelty to animals charge.

Brian Lambert, 54, faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and illegal use of a weapon. Lambert is the recreation coordinator for St. James Parish. No bond had been set as of noon Thursday.

Lambert allegedly shot a dog in front of several school children on August 22. Parish officials initially took no action until Thursday after animal rights organizations learned about the incident, a source says.

A Facebook post from the director of the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) says the dog, Rocky, a deaf Russell Terrier/Shih Tzu mix, walked onto Lambert’s property while his dog was in heat and tried to mate with the dog.

